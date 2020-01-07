ION One Day Volume Tops $1,541.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $494,876.00 and $1,541.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006962 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,254,023 coins and its circulating supply is 12,354,023 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

