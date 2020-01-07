iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.40, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit