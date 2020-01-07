Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Shares Down 20%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 68,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 45,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

