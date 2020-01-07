iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (BATS:AGT) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (BATS:AGT) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77, 268 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

