iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (BATS:AGT) Shares Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (BATS:AGT) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77, 268 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit