ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.75

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 8754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.
ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.57 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.03%.
About ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
