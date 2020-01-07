ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.75

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 8754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.57 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR worth $40,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

