Iungo (ING) Trading Up 47.4% This Week

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Iungo has a market cap of $29,845.00 and $3.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. One Iungo token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.53 or 0.05796624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034508 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

