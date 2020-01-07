JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 893.60 ($11.75).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 816.80 ($10.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 798.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 701.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

