Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

Jenoptik stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting €25.22 ($29.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.05. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a one year high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

