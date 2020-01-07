Jewel (JWL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,825.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $4,825.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.01362816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00120102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

