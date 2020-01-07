Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,775. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,729 shares of company stock worth $3,975,434. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

