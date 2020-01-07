Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:JSG opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.50 ($2.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.12.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

