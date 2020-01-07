Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:JSG opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.50 ($2.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.12.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
