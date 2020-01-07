JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.99. 5,218,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,136 shares of company stock worth $4,013,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

