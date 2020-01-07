Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Jungheinrich stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €21.58 ($25.09). 86,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.82 and a 200 day moving average of €22.28. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

