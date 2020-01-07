Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Increased to GBX 70 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113 ($1.49).

Shares of LON JUST traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 85.85 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,801,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.83 million and a P/E ratio of -66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.79.

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

