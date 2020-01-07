Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,407 shares of company stock worth $1,949,490. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $124,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.