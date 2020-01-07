Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 567,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,929,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,432,000 after acquiring an additional 463,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 165,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

