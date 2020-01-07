KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.33.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

