Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 2,762,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,158. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $45,927,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 80.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,780 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

