Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.98

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.98. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,953,436 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.98.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

