Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKB. Warburg Research set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.54 ($56.44).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

SKB stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €28.50 ($33.14). 55,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €26.50 ($30.81) and a 1-year high of €48.04 ($55.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.21. The company has a market cap of $470.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.