Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

KSS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 3,152,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,318. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $2,596,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

