Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDSMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

RDSMY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 51,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,975. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

