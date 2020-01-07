Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

