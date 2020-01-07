Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $370.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $300.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.06. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $223.56 and a 52-week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 240.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 24.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

