Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $111.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.81. 446,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $90.48 and a 12-month high of $112.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The firm had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

