Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Trading Up 12.8%

Jan 7th, 2020

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 226,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 163,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

