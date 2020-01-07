Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linx to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of LINX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,850. Linx has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,680,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,434,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

