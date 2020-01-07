LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Up 8.3%

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $27.39, 569,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 224,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

In related news, Director Elias Nadim Nader bought 5,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 342,959 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,838,260.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

