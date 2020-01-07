Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.38

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.38 and traded as low as $66.69. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 199,088 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.14.

The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.36.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.6534876 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

