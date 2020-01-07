LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $36.33 on Friday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

