Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.20. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 501 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Luby’s worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

