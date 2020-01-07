Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

MBUU stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 111.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

