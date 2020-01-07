Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also assigned Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 3,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.