Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 3,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

