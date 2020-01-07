Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. 6,577,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

