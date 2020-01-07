MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Trimmed by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.50.

MKTX traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $375.25. The company had a trading volume of 175,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.48. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.79 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.