MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,450. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

