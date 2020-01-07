Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MA traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.89. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $188.50 and a 1-year high of $303.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,103,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,236,567,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,240 shares of company stock worth $36,133,874 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

