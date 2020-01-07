Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 798.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 148,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,103,162.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,236,567,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,240 shares of company stock worth $36,133,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.69 and a 200-day moving average of $279.09. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $188.50 and a twelve month high of $303.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

