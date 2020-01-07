MASTERNET (MASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5,908.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $5,908.00 and $225.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.01362816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00120102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

