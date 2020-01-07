Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $102.00 price target on shares of Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,829,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 405,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 271,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Match Group by 203.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 260,298 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 8,708.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 257,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

