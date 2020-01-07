Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:MTW traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 805 ($10.59). 2,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The firm has a market cap of $219.11 million and a P/E ratio of 26.22. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 756.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.24.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
