Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MTW traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 805 ($10.59). 2,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The firm has a market cap of $219.11 million and a P/E ratio of 26.22. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 756.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.24.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

