Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.71

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $29.34. Mdu Resources Group shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 32,234 shares.

Separately, Williams Capital boosted their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

