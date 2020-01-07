Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.33

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.77. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 5,110 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

