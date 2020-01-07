Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.33

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.77. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 5,110 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit