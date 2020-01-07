Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPW. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

