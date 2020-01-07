Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,391. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

