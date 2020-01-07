MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

