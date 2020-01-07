Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.14

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and traded as high as $36.89. Meta Financial Group shares last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 33,105 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

