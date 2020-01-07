Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Tops $12.70 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $2.76 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Huobi, Upbit, Livecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.