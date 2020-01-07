Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.94 ($16.21).

ETR B4B3 traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Monday, hitting €12.80 ($14.88). 7,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.20. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €11.52 ($13.40) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

