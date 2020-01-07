Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTD. Barclays decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $744.17.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $798.04. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.94 and its 200-day moving average is $737.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $526.47 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after purchasing an additional 114,886 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

